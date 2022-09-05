Ghana: Sports Minister - Ghana Has Plans of Winning the FIFA World Cup

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that plans are in place by all stakeholders of the Black Stars to ensure the Ghana wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

In his view, Ghana is one of the powerful football nations in Africa and believes the trophy will return to Ghana after the World Cup tournament.

"As a football powerhouse of Africa, Ghana is hopeful and believing that Insha Allah, come November-December, we will be bringing the trophy back here to Ghana as the champions of the football family."

He made this assertion Saturday at a press briefing held in Accra as part of the Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup two-day trophy tour.

According to Mr Ussif, key stakeholders in the sports industry have plans and together to ensure the team excels in the Mundial.

For the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, he was optimistic Ghana will qualify from Group H where they Black Stars are scheduled to take on Portugal on November 24, South Korea (November 28) before ending their Group campaign against Uruguay on (December 2).

"We would be very, very competitive, our singular determination is to go out of the group and once we come out of the group, the rest is open for everybody,"

He urged all Ghanaians to rally their support for the team in Qatar as the Black Stars and the GFA Executive Council were keen on rewriting history.

France 1998 World Cup winner and FIFA Ambassador of the World Cup Trophy Tour, David Trezeguet said he was delighted to be in the country and added that, Ghana can qualify from the Group and make it to the final to play France.

"The Ghanaian team and Ghanaian fans have the ambition of winning the World Cup. When I look at the Ghanaian group, it's possible that they can qualify [to the next stage]. It is an opportunity for the players and the country to show their quality."