West Africa: 2 CSOs to Promote Democracy in W/Africa

Two Civil Society Organisations have patterned to check the deterioration of democracy in the West African sub-region, due to bad governance.

They are West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS) and Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).

The Coordinator of WADEMOS, Mr Aliou Barry, disclosed these during a virtual press conference on Friday, on the sidelines of the official launch of the Ghana Chapter of WADEMOS, slated for September 14 to 16, 2022, respectively in Accra.

According to Mr Barry, the move sought to mobilise, coordinate, and leverage the collective power of pro- democracy actors, resources, and opportunities in West Africa and advance, defend, and reinvigorate democratic norms and reforms in the sub-regional governance architecture.

He noted that West Africa used to be a pacesetter for the rest of the African continent and the world as far as democratic practice were concerned.

Mr Barry, however, said "unfortunately all these achievements have been eroded through bad governance and leadership, resulting in the resurgence of military coups and other civil strife in the sub region."

"It is to respond to this democratic setback that WADEMOS, CDD Ghana and other network partners both in and outside Ghana will keep up the momentum as CSOs and pressure group.

The Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, acknowledged the problem of democratic 'backsliding' in West Africa.

He said that WADEMOS, which is being supported by the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), will implement the initiative through mobilisation and support of pro- democracy civil society and social movements in West Africa, as well as collective civil society engagement with regional bodies and national authorities, to advance democracy and constitutionalism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana West Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SIDA he explained was a government agency of the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs that works to reduce poverty and oppression around the world in cooperation with organisations, government agencies, and the private sector.

Prof. Prempeh reiterated CDD-Ghana's commitment to promote and deepen democratic consolidation, good governance, and inclusive growth and development.

He said "CDD- Ghana works to support and promote a free, peaceful, and well-governed democracy in Ghana and other parts of Africa."

Prof. Prempeh said the Center had cultivated a good reputation as a leader in democracy and governance, which enables the adoption and implementation of targeted strategies, to address the fundamental issues hindering citizens from enjoying the full benefits democracy and good governance have to offer.