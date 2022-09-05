Ghana: GIPC Launches Taste of Ghana ... Aims to Attract More Visitors to Ghana During Yuletide

Taste of Ghana 3.0, a programme to expose the diverse Ghanaian culture to the world, has been launched in Accra.

An initiative of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the programme slated for December 23 and 24, 2022, is being done in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana EximBank, Beyond the Return, and Ministry of Finance.

The others include Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Trade and Industry and Ghana Tourism Authority.

The launch attracted representatives from the Howard University in America, including the President, Dr Wayne A.I Frederick; Provost, Anthony K. Wutoh, and Director of International Affairs, Tonija Hope Navas.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, said government and President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has done well to market Ghana.

He said the country's seemingly peace and democratic credentials could be a bait to attract a lot of tourism.

Mr Okraku-Mantey indicated that the objective of the government was to position tourism to be number one contributor to Gross Domestic Product in the country.

He said the government had implemented a number of initiatives to revamp the tourism, arts and culture and the renovation of the National Museum was one of the initiatives, adding that about 20,000 visitors had been attracted to the National Museum.

Mr Okraku-Mantey entreated all stakeholders, particularly, the media to play active roles in promoting tourism in the country.

"It is not only the duty of government and President Akufo-Addo to market Ghana's tourism potentials; the workers at the Airport, particularly the drivers, who picked tourists to various destinations across the country, have roles to play," he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant, in his remarks, said though the country was going through a lot of challenges, numerous opportunities abound in the country.

He said Ghana was at the centre of the world and the country could be positioned to become the destination of tourists.

Mr Grant indicated that the country's numerous tourist attraction sites, such as rivers, forests, waterfalls, monkey sanctuaries present opportunity for the country to attract a lot of visitors.

The CEO of GIPC, said apart from the numerous tourist attractions, Ghana had rich and diverse cultures in the areas of food, music, dance and clothing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Patrons of Taste of Ghana 3.0 will showcase the various aspects of the Ghanaian culture and patrons will have opportunity to experience and feel the Ghanaian history they have not seen before," he said.

Mr Grant said the programme, which was a sequel to the Year of Return, formed part of measures to expose the rich Ghanaian culture to the people in the diaspora.

He said the programme would attract a lot of visitors in the country as part of measures to position Ghana as the Tourism Hub in the world.

Mr Grant said Ghana would attract the best of Ghanaian musicians, artists, among others, and patrons would be treated to sumptuous local dishes, melodious Ghanaian musical renditions.

The CEO of GEPA, Dr Abena Asare, in remarks made on her behalf, said her outfit was proud to be associated with the programme.

She said the programme was in line with the agenda of GEPA to market Ghana and promote the country to the world.