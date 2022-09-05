Liberia: Health Ministry Applauds Jeety's Intervention At Redemption Hospital

The Ministry of Health through a communication dated 1 September 2022 has extended appreciation to Indian businessman and philanthropist Mr. Upit Singh Sachdeva on behalf of the Redemption Hospital for his immense contribution to the hospital.

The Ministry cited Mr. Sachdeva (Mr. Jeety's) immense contribution in providing food and water for all of the patients at Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town on a daily basis for over two months now.

"Your continuous humanitarian support to the people of Liberia and the Redemption Hospital further demonstrates your interest to support the development efforts in the health sector in Liberia," the letter addressed to Mr. Jeety said.

The Health Ministry explained that Redemption Hospital is the single largest government-run facility that renders free health services to all of its patients.

"We are pleased with your timely generosity and would like to inform you that the feeding exercise is a blessing to the almost 80% of patients who cannot afford even a bag of water during admission," the letter said.

"Thanks for your support as we strive to improve the health sector of our beloved country," the letter concluded.

Besides his feeding program at the Redemption Hospital, Mr. Jeety and his Jeety Trading Corporation have been running a free hot-cooked meals distribution exercise at the Monrovia Central Prison and the Kakata Central Prison, among others, for inmates.

He also continues to provide the same feeding services for underprivileged men and women, and young kids in various communities including Vai Town, Bushrod Island, and Center Street in Monrovia.