Nigeria: Breaking - Lagos Commissioner Resigns

5 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

It is unclear if his resignation had anything to do with the seven-storey building which collapsed in the state on Sunday.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, has resigned.

Gbenga Omotosho, the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, disclosed this in a Twitter post on Monday.

The news of his resignation came barely a day after the building collapse at Palace Estate, Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lagos on Sunday.

It is still unclear if the two events are connected.

Resignation

Mr Omotosho said the resignation is a "prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies."

"Governor @jidesanwoolu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

"The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.

Building collapse

On Sunday, he said that despite official orders to halt construction at the site, the developer refused to yield.

He said the developer has been hostile to officials.

