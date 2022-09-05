Gambia U-23, Cassa Sport Fire Blank in Int'l Friendly

The Gambia U-23 team and Cassa Sport on Friday fired blank in an international friendly match.

The Darling Scorpions drew goalless with the Senegalese Premier League side in a keenly-contested encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The match was part of The Gambia U-23 team's preparations for their crunch 2023 Africa U-23 Championship qualifiers against Burkina Faso later this month.

The game was also part of Cassa Sport's preparations for the 2022-2023 Senegalese Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Cassa Sport lifted the 2021-2022 Senegalese League trophy following their stunning performance in the league campaign.

