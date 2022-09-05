Gambia: Peace Hub Gambia Launches She Champion Peace Project

5 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lobbeh Jallow

Peace Hub - The Gambia on Thursday launched a project titled: "She Champion Peace" to bring together influential women making progress in the country.

The event was held at the premises of National Association of Cooperative Credit Union (NACCUG).

The project is inspired by Peace Hub - The Gambia in their continuous advocacy for a more inclusive society for women to lead and be at the forefront of community processes.

The initiative also aims to inspire young men and women to take part in peace building and decision-making processes and engage stakeholders especially persons living with disabilities.

Bakary Sonko, national program coordinator for Peace Hub - The Gambia said the initiative is part of their activities for the United Nations Peace Building through UNFPA The Gambia on the project for young men and women stakeholders and ensuring peace building process and advocates against violence.

He pointed out that they aim to have a caravan tour across the country as well as carry out activities in all regions of the country. He added that they also plan to bring women in action to understand peace and security in The Gambia, saying: "if we look at The Gambia, our approach to conflict or peace building, it differs from other countries."

Elizabeth Kinteh Gomez, coordinator for Peace Hub - The Gambia said, the She Champion Peace Project basically defined itself and therefore called on women to collective participate especially in peace and security agendas for sustainable development.

Read the original article on The Point.

