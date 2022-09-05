Gambia: Darboe Criticises Govt Press Conference, Demands Nams Investigation

The secretary general and leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ousainou Darboe, criticised The Gambia government's "major press conference" held on Thursday designed to shed light on the Banjul rehabilitation project.

The country's main opposition leader was speaking over the weekend, during a presentation with party supporters (All Baddibou). He accused the government of parading ministers at the press conference in order to cover up their loopholes.

The former vice president has also urged the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Latrikunda Sabiji and his colleagues to further investigate issues surrounding the Banjul project.

"This matter should be investigated at the level of the National Assembly and all NAMs should make this a priority regardless of their party affiliation," Mr. Darboe said.

"The contractor should have appeared at the presser to explain and defend his project; how can a spokesperson who is completely clueless in civil engineering defend this project? How can the minister who didn't execute the contract do the briefing on his behalf," he quizzed.

Dwelling on the demolition of compounds by the government at Jabang, Lawyer Darboe condemned the act, saying few public officials decided to insult the intelligence of the entire nation.

The veteran politician stressed that all leaders dream to be like him, adding he used to be glad over the loyalty showcased by UDP militants. He further urged his militants to redouble their efforts ahead of the upcoming local government elections to secure a major victory against the ruling party.

"Their victory isn't good for the country. You can't entrust them with our country and the leadership of our local government. That is not a good thing for the country and its people."

Gov't, oil marketing companies agree to maintain fuel prices

Gambia's groundnut trade value depreciates due to aflatoxin