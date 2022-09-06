Rwanda: Players Abroad - Rubanguka Excels as Most Stars Struggle for Game Time

6 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

It was another great weekend for Steve Rubanguka who once action played full throttle for his side Zimbru Chisinau in Moldova whereas his other countrymen in other parts of Europe failed to get playing time.

Times Sport takes a look at the performance of Rwandan players abroad over the weekend.

Moldova

Steve Rubanguka once again enjoyed full time action for Zimbru Chisnau who lost by a lone goal to Milsami.

Sweden

Rafael York failed to make the AFC Eskilstuna squad as they went away and lost 1-0 to IFK Lulea at the Skogsvallen Stadium.

Luxembourg

Central midfielder Sven Kalisa was a full timer for Etzella Ettelbruck who were beaten 3-0 by Mondorf.

Belgium

In the Belgian challenge league, defensive midfielder Djihad Bizimana once again failed to make the KMSK Deinze squad in their 4-1 defeat to SK Lierse.

Norway

Joel Mugisha lasted 90 minutes for Bodo Glimt who were walloped 4-1 at home by Molde in the Norwegian league.

Elsewhere in division 2, goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake was in post for Strommen IF who went away and drew 2-2 with Staal Joperland.

England

Noam Emeran was not in the match day squad of the Manchester United U-1 team which drew 2-2 with Liverpool.

George Lewis Ishimwe was not selected for the Arsenal U-21 squad which humiliated Blackburn by four goals to one.

Denmark

Sanders Ngabo was not in the Lyngby BK team which lost 2-0 at home to Randers FC.

