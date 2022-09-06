Kenya: We Are Not Enemies, You Will Be Given the Respect You Deserve - Ruto to Odinga

Nairobi — "We are not enemies." President-Elect William Ruto assured his competitor Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, whom he defeated in the hotly contested August 9 presidential election.

Ruto garnered 7.1 million votes against Odinga, who managed to get 6.9 million.

However, the former Prime Minister was unsatisfied with the outcome and moved to the Supreme Court to challenge Ruto's victory.

The court, however dealt him a major blow and upheld Ruto's victory who immediately after the verdict committed that "we will give him (Odinga) the respect he deserves as a leader who has made a huge contribution to our democracy."

Ruto acknowledged Odinga's input to better Kenya's democracy and extended a hand of brotherhood to him and two of his competitors - Waihiga Mwaure of the Agano Party and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.

"May the spirit of love for country and selfless service lie long in your hearts, and may the almighty God always remember you," Ruto said.

While regretting that Kenyan politics had been made an "arena utterly devoid of grace" over the years, he stressed that "we vied to unite and strengthen Kenya, not to divide and weaken it."

"Democracy is expected to unite a people, strengthen institutions and must not become an acrimonious fearful and desperate enterprise," Ruto said.

As he waits to be sworn in, Ruto extended a hand of brotherhood to all his competitors and their supporters. "We are not enemies; we are Kenyans."

Ruto will now be sworn in on Tuesday next week, formally taking over the reins and succeeding his boss - President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is yet to congratulate him publicly.

President Kenyatta backed Odinga as his preferred successor but he lost.

Ruto also revealed that he would be making a telephone call to President Kenyatta, whom he disclosed he has not talked with for months on the issue of transition arrangements.