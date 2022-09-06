Rwanda: Africa Youth Handball Championship - Rwanda Storms Finals

The U-18 national handball team has qualified for the finals of the ongoing U-18 Africa Youth Handball Championship, thanks to a slim 35-34 victory over Morocco in a semi-final match that took place on Sunday evening at the BK Arena.

Anaclet Bagirishya's boys won the first half of the game 18-14, but Morocco fought back in the second, scoring 20 goals though this was not enough to earn them victory.

Rwanda will now play against Egypt at the finals that will take place on Tuesday September 6 at the BK Arena.

Egypt reached the finals of the tournament after a convincing 66-22 victory over Burundi in a semi-final tie that took place on Sunday as well.

Meanwhile, Morocco will face Burundi in the third place game on Tuesday at the same venue.

The tournament brought together 8 teams from various countries on the continent, which were clustered in two groups.

Group A comprised Morocco, Libya, Uganda and Burundi, while Group B had Rwanda, Egypt, Algeria and Madagascar.

All the four teams that made it to the semi-finals (Rwanda, Egypt, Burundi and Morocco) earned an automatic ticket to participate in the Youth World Handball Championships to be held next year in Croatia.

Sunday

Semi-finals results

Egypt 66-22 Burundi

Rwanda 35-34 Morocco