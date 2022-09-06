Liberia: Amara Konneh to Contest Senatorial Seat in Montserrado or Gbarpolu

Monrovia — Amara Konneh returned to Liberia Saturday after nearly six years in abroad, vowing to contest the 2023 elections as a Senator.

The former finance minister, however, didn't say which position he would contest and in which county, amid speculation that he was returning to contest in Gbarpolu as senator.

"Declaring, Konneh said: "My picture would be on the ballot box in 2023 whether in Monsterrado or Gbarpolu counties, I will be a candidate," he said.

"I want to tell you I am back and back for real, but this time to serve my country in an elected position, let me make it clear that I will be a candidate to contest in Montserrado or Gbarpolu County,"

Aside from being a politician, Mr. Konneh also announced that his contributions to Liberia will also extend to the Agro sector of Liberia where he will provide job opportunities for hundreds and thousands of Liberians.

"I am returning home to continue my contribution to nation-building in the private and public sectors. I have an agribusiness that employs about 500 Liberians, and I plan to assess the political climate to see how I can help my country"

"I have decided to return to Liberia, the country I love. I have several professional options on the table, I aim to continue my constructive participation in nation-building, along with other stakeholders."

He said while focusing on politics, the private sector will not go unnoticed, "we will focus on the private sector, particularly agriculture, I will also contribute to governance through knowledge, work, and service,"

Addressing his supporters upon his arrival at the program marking his official welcome home, Konneh disclosed that he would offer his services to teach at a university in Liberia without stating which university.

"I also look forward to teaching (my first love) at one of the nation's universities if given the opportunity. Most of all, I look forward to working with all of my fellow citizens on this new journey - and to meeting my friends, former colleagues, and teammates." He, however, called on young people to continue to be humble if they are to succeed in life. Konneh praised the current government of Liberia for maintaining the peace being enjoyed by everyone.