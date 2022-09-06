Liberia: Rep. Suacoco-Dennis Resists Granting PYJ Polytechnic Degree-Granting Status

Monrovia — Montserrado County District 4 Representatives says she will do everything possible to resist the passage of an act seeking to grant chapter status to a polytechnic owned by Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson to a degree-granting University.

Last week, Representative Rustonlyn Suacoco-Dennis of Montserrado County District 4 obstructed the passage of the Act.

In her argument against the Act, the District 4 lawmaker said granting the polytechnic degree-granting status would be a disgrace to the country because its proprietor is a known former warlord.

"Granting Prince Johnson's school a chapter by the Liberian Legislature means the people of Liberia are dignifying him for the role he played during the civil crisis. What Prince Johnson She should be doing right now is to openly apologize to Liberian people for killing innocent citizens," she said.

As usual, the Nimba County Senator took to the alter of his church on Sunday and described Rep. Suacoco-Dennis as "doomed". He said, she's destined to lose the 2023 election.

"I am an ordained man of God so anyone who attacks me, you're doomed politically," he said.

Preaching on Sunday, September 4 at his Chapel of Faith Ministries in Paynesville from the text Ecclesiastes 3:1 with the theme: "My past is over", Senator Johnson who is also the General Overseer of the church said that Representative Dennis has consistently called him criminal, rogue, and murderer without displaying any evidence against him.

As usual, the Rev. Johnson took to the podium of his church to respond to the Montserrado County lawmaker by threatening to rally the Nimbaians based in Montserrado County, specifically District 4 to vote against her re-election in the pending 2023 Presidential and general elections.

Reflecting on his dark days during the 1989 wars, when his defunct Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL), slain Liberia's former President Samuel Doe, the then Field Marshal Johnson said, his decision was based on the fact that his kinsmen (Nimbaians) were chased out of their representative rental homes, communities, while women, girls, and babies were raped consistently and Nimba was declared 'enemy of the state'.

According to him, the election that brought Representative Dennis to the Capitol building was a result of his efforts.

Sen. Johnson claimed he was totally involved in the election of Rep. Dennis by campaigning to Nimbaians residing in Montserrado County Electoral District 4 through Nimba-Kwado to vote her.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If you attack me you think the people of Nimba will vote you, I will say no instead, kick her out. Anyone who is an enemy of progress votes them out," he added.

Dennis supports war crimes court

Rep. Dennis has been instrumental in pushing for a resolution on a bill calling for the establishment of such a court, hailed as one of Liberia's first steps towards addressing the legacy of the civil wars.

"I feel all those souls that were lost - we should account for it," she says. "If we don't hold perpetrators accountable, we will have another war. People fought the war because of corruption, nepotism and greed. These things are happening again."

Dennis says she has faced threats from former warlords because of her fight to bring perpetrators of past human rights violations to justice.