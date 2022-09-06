Liberia: GVL Says It Remains Law-Abiding in Liberia

Monrovia — Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. (GVL) has bolstered efforts aimed at promoting good and fair labor practices in its operations in the country.

The company has taken significant steps to revamp its Human Resources and Legal Departments, to bring vibrancy and robustness to both departments, thereby minimizing labor-related and industrial issues.

GVL also says it has been engaging with external team of lawyers who constantly provide necessary and appropriate pieces of advice that inform actions are taken with respect to matters that directly or indirectly affect the Company's sustainability in Liberia.

In a press release, the company notes that while actions taken against its employee(s) are sometimes looked upon with disfavor by the affected employee(s), said actions are consistent with its internal policies which have been widely circulated to employees, as well as a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed with Workers Union - Golden Veroleum Agricultural Worker's Union of Liberia (GOVAWUL), the Decent Work Act of 2015, and other relevant laws of the Republic of Liberia.

The company maintains that it continues to be law-abiding, by not only adhering to existing laws but also complying with rulings that are made by Courts and/or administrative forums given the statutory responsibility to adjudicate disputes.

"The redundancy exercises previously carried out on those affected employees receiving the paid severance were in line with the applicable and relevant provisions of the laws of the Republic of Liberia", the release reads.

GVL also stresses that it remains committed to maintaining a sustainable presence in Liberia and continues to make increasing efforts that will improve the well-being and livelihoods of both employees and host communities.