Liberia: LNBA Threatens Action

The hullabaloo of suspended Solicitor General Cllr. Cyrenius Cephas appears to be deepening since the decision by the United States Treasury foreign assets control to place sanctions on him and two other top government officials.

Well, the latest planned decision against the suspended Solicitor General is from his professional mother body, the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), of which he is a member of.

According to the LNBA National Vice President, Cllr. Jamel Dehtho , the Bar is considering taking action against its suspended member for what he describes as very strong allegations against him by the US Government.

Cllr. Cephas according to the US Treasury Report, is under sanctions for among other things allegedly tampering with and purposefully withholding evidence in cases, something the Bar Association terms as very strong accusations and a claimed unprofessional act on the part of the accused.

Quoting rule seven of their code of work and professional ethics, the LNBA National Vice President said their rule prohibits any lawyer from such act.

Speaking on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Ganta, Nimba County at the opening of a two Day strategic planning meeting organized by the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) Cllr. Dehtho stated that the Bar Association welcomes the decision by the US Government and is ready to take action too against those involved.

"The Bar Association Stands ready to ensure that it supports the rule of Law in Liberia", he emphasized.

He also commended AFELL for its work and impact over the years, but encourages them to do more.

Cllr. Dehtho wants action plan to be put in place by AFELL as they go about their process in order to protect women during the upcoming elections.

Moreover, he recommended the need for more visibility of the work of the professional women body.

"You need to focus on outreach and awareness, let people know what you are doing including the impact you have made as well as your activities", he urged them.