Ghana: CHRAJ - Prioritise Corruption Fight With Decency, Moral Practices

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has entreated the citizenry to prioritise the fight against corruption with discipline, high level of decency and intentional moral practices.

It stressed on the need for Ghanaians to build the nation for themselves to its highest core but corruption was an act against the state and the interest of generations yet unborn and God did not give to them other states, rather He gave Ghanaians a country called Ghana.

"People need to understand corruption is unacceptable in society hence educating, sensitisating and creating awareness with them through capacity-building and enhancement systems to transform our society through high level of discipline, decency and intentional moral practices," CHRAJ observed.

Richard Quayson, Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ, stated at the 16th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders seminar organised by the Ghana News Agency aimed at providing platform for both state and non-state organisations to address national issues to enhance progress, growth and development.

Speaking on the topic: 'Public service integrity in the fight against corruption', he explained that integrity of the public sector mandated public officials to use the powers and resources of the state entrusted under their care efficiently, effectively, honestly, and for public purposes because it was essential for building strong institutions.

Mr Quayson assured citizens of the government working in their interest, not just for select few since integrity was not just a moral issue, but also about making economies more productive, public sectors more, effective, efficient and societies more inclusive saying" building human capacity is the basic issue to tackle in avoiding corruption to build sense of public integrity in public sector workers.

"Public sector integrity was introduced to help curb issues of corruption, helping public sector workers not to be corrupt, making it difficult to be corrupt and deterring them from it so stakeholders in public offices must help report persons who engage in corrupt activities," Mr Quayson indicated.

Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, called for greater collaboration between anti-corruption institutions and the media to ensure corrupt officials were exposed.