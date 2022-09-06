Ghana: NAS Staff Allegedly Murdered At Bole

6 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Bole — A staff of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) in the Bole District, Lucky MahamaImoro, has allegedly been killed by an assailant.

MrImoro, who was in his early 30s, was believed to have been hit on the head with a block by his attacker, at Bole, the district capital.

An uncle to the Imoro, MrMahamaHaruna, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, said the incident happened on the evening of Sunday, around the Bole L/A Primary School, at Mempeaeem, a suburb of Bole, in the Savannah Region.

He explained that the late Imoro was making a phone call around the school where the assailant sleeps, and the suspect allegedly struck Imoro'shead with block and fled the scene.

Mr Haruna said a passerby saw the Imorolying in a pool of blood and raised the alarm and he (Imoro) was rushed to the Bole District Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

"For now, the little I can say is that someone hit the head of Imorowith an object, not once. I think the person hit him and after he fell, he hit him countless times. "Where it happened, there was a man around, he is not mad, he calls himself shoe shine, but I will say he is our prime suspect", Mr Haruna told the Ghanaian Times.

Mr Harunasaid the body was deposited at the Bole hospital, the family was preparing for his burial and called on the police to investigate the incident.

The Bole community has been thrown into fear and panic following recent killings in the area.Some residents, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, expressed fear and shock about the incident.

They noted that such mysterious death was rampant in the area, and called on the security agencies to probe the death ofImoro and other such case.

