Gambia: Sulayman Mboge Vows to Live up to Expectation or Honorably Resign

Sulayman Mboge, Finance and Operation Manager at Radville Farms who has been newly elected to represent Agriculture, and Agro Industry Manufacturer and Export at The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Board has promised to serve his term to be best of his ability in the interest of the farming communities or honorably resign.

He made the remarks in an interview with our reporter shortly after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and election of new GCCI's board.

He described his election as a big trust bestowed on him by the farming community, saying he would do everything humanly possible to maintain that trust.

"People put you at a position due to trust and to serve their interest," he added, noting that in return one should live up to expectation.

Mr. Mboge promised that he will not betray the trust of the farming community in serving their interest.

He also said that, he would hold a meeting with sectors under his purview to discuss the way forward with them.

"I will make sure the farming community is well represented at the GCCI board," he further said.