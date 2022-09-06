Gambia: Boy Arrested for Reportedly Stabbing Student to Death

Police in the Upper River Region (URR) have arrested a 14 year-old-boy (carpenter in training) in one of the villages of URR for reportedly stabbing another 14 year-old-boy to death; The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the police as investigation into the matter continues. The deceased has been transported to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital for postmortem.

The spokeswoman of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Cadet Assistant Spt Binta Njie, who was contacted for comments, has confirmed the development.

"According to information we gathered, the suspect went to the village football field with a knife. The deceased later at the field asked the suspect to lend him the knife which the suspect agreed. Unfortunately, the deceased didn't return the knife until the suspect had to ask for it."

"The deceased and the suspect quarrelled and when the (deceased) was returning the knife, the suspect then stabbed the deceased in his neck. The deceased was later rushed to Basse District Hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the suspect was arrested," she posited.