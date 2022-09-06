Gambia: Boy Arrested for Reportedly Stabbing Student to Death

5 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Police in the Upper River Region (URR) have arrested a 14 year-old-boy (carpenter in training) in one of the villages of URR for reportedly stabbing another 14 year-old-boy to death; The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the police as investigation into the matter continues. The deceased has been transported to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital for postmortem.

The spokeswoman of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Cadet Assistant Spt Binta Njie, who was contacted for comments, has confirmed the development.

"According to information we gathered, the suspect went to the village football field with a knife. The deceased later at the field asked the suspect to lend him the knife which the suspect agreed. Unfortunately, the deceased didn't return the knife until the suspect had to ask for it."

"The deceased and the suspect quarrelled and when the (deceased) was returning the knife, the suspect then stabbed the deceased in his neck. The deceased was later rushed to Basse District Hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the suspect was arrested," she posited.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X