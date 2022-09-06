Gambia: Minister Sillah Extends Olive Branch to Mayoress Lowe

Ebrima Sillah, the minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure has said that his Ministry is ready to work hand in hand with Rohey Malick Lowe, the Mayoress of Banjul for the full implementation of the Banjul rehabilitation project, which includes roads, sewage and the drainage system of the capital.

Minister Sillah made these remarks during a "major press conference" on Thursday, 1 September, 2022, sanctioned by the government of The Gambia on the ongoing Banjul rehabilitation project, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo.

"There will be a new relationship because at the end of the day, it is in the interest of both the government and the city council to work together to see that the magnitude of investment that has gone into Banjul, matches with the sanitation and sanitary conditions of the people of Banjul," he said.

According to Sillah, all hands would be on deck in terms of collecting and cleaning the city at all times. He further stated that the government would also ensure that the project is on the right course and everything relating to the project is in place.

Speaking earlier, Lamin Queen Jammeh, new Minister of Information, said the press conference was organised in line with the fulfilment of the good democratic values and principles of the government.

He added that the press conference would also go a long way in clarifying many issues regarding the Banjul rehabilitation project for the general understanding of the public. "This is an important democratic requirement," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Karamo Jaiteh, the consultant of the project, said that the entire networks of collector drains, secondary and tertiary drains were all cleaned before and during the raining season of last year and the exercise is being repeated.

Mr. Jaiteh stated that collapsed drain walls have been reconstructed and covers placed on open drains along with the reconstruction of sidewalks.

On the sewerage works, the consultant mentioned that most of the manholes have been desalted, all blockages along the network have been removed, and that most of the manhole covers on newly constructed concrete pavement have been replaced.

Talking about the road works of the city, the consultant stated that progress on the reconstruction of the road pavement has covered 95 percent of the streets identified in the original scope and 85 percent of those in the addendum.

The press conference was attended by cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and other senior government officials.

'Food security assessment data reveals worst level of food insecurity, malnutrition in Gambia'

Lamin Njie Aio, Ministry of Transport