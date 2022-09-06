Gambia: GCCI Re-Elects Edrissa Mass Jobe As President

Edrissa Mass Jobe has been re-elected President of The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to manage the affairs of the Chamber for the next three years.

He was re-elected on Friday during the GCCI Annual General Meeting held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Conference Centre.

Mr. Jobe was successfully re-elected on unopposed for the position of the presidency, while Alhagie Cherno Jallow was elected after Salifu K. Jaiteh withdrew from the position of representing Importers, Traders, Retailers, MSMEs and Transport.

Meanwhile. Alhagie Conteh, the managing director of Dabanani, was elected vice president of GCCI. Mr. Ndundu Fatty, the current GCCI treasurer and CEO of Supersonic Islamic Microfinance was re-elected.

Speaking to the press shortly after the AGM, Mr. Jobe thanked the private sector for the trust and confidence bestowed on him for the re-election.

He cited that the success registered for the past three years was a collective effort.

He disclosed that during his first tenure of office, the Chamber initiated series of projects and programmes that have greatly helped the Chamber support vulnerable vendors through the local area councils.

He therefore commended all those who contributed in one way or the other towards helping the Chamber to attain a lot of development projects for the past three years.

Mr. Jobe further thanked the former Chief Executive Officer GCCI Alieu Secka for participation in realising those numerous projects,

He assured that the trend would continue to ensure that the Chamber becomes more viable throughout the country. He also advised the new board to complement each other towards helping the Chamber to grow at a higher height in the best interest of the private sectors.