Gambia: 'Winning SESDO Super Cup Final Is a Great Achievement for DBO FC'

Ebrima Sohna, assistant coach for Dresden Banjul Organisation (DBO) FC has said that winning the Serrekunda East Super Cup final is a great achievement for him, his team and entire technical bench of DBO FC.

DBO FC, formerly Manchester United were crowned champions of the OJ Jallow curtain raiser (Super Cup) after defeating Bantaba FC 1-0 during the final played at the Serrekunda East Park on Friday.

Ebou Touray scored the game's only goal for the DBO FC in the 55th minute.

"We have not been playing nawetan football for the past two years, therefore winning a trophy upon resumption of nawetan football is a big boost and an encouragement for the players, fans and the technical side," he stated.

According to him, they are hoping to play in another final after starting brightly in the SEDDO nawetan season.

"We came to kill (defeat) them at once. We wanted to bury them in the first 15 minutes by scoring two or three goals but things did not work as planned. For that reason we decided to calm down and see their tactics," he said.

He added that they aim to play in both finals of this year's SESDO nawetan.

Bakary Dibba, head coach of Bantaba FC, said he was not surprised with the defeat, adding that football is winning, lose or draw.

"I am not surprised with the defeat. Of course, we wanted to win and prepared for that but someday you get it and someday you do not."

According to him, they gathered a new team (Bantaba FC) after sitting for two years without nawetan football, adding that they were not expecting to hit the road so quickly.

"We learned so much during the final. It was our first test and we are able to identify a lot of mistakes and errors. Our strategy did not work because our opponents were better but we are looking forward to our next game."

As winners, DBO FC were awarded a giant trophy, gold medals and a cash prize of D20, 000, while runners-up, Bantaba FC received silver medals and a consolation prize of D15, 000.