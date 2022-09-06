Gambia: Coach Ebou Jarra Says Football Does Not Bring Anything At Gamtel

Ebou Jarra, head coach of Gamtel Football Club has said that football does not bring anything to Gamtel.

The tactician made this remark over the weekend following his side's narrow 1-0 win over Second Division side, Dibba Oil FC during the final playoff game for promotion to the 1st Division League played at the Late Ousman Saho Mini Stadium in Old Yundum.

Muhammed Saine scored the game's only goal for Gamtel FC in the 20th minute.

The victory maintained the Telecom Giants status in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) male top flight league after winning two of their playoff matches.

Gamtel FC beat BK Milan in their first playoff match last week, before their latest triumph over Dibba Oil.

The Gamtel gaffer said it was the third relief in a few days for him after winning their first playoff match against BK Milan, the U-20 victory against Liberia and his latest win over Dibba Oil respectively.

"We congratulate Lie Bojang and the U-20 Team after their two consecutive wins especially the emphatic one against Liberia. That was exceptionally good."

He added that their game against Dibba Oil was difficult because they did not know their opponents (Dibba Oil) that much.

"I did not watch Dibba Oil FC that much last season because it is too far to go and watch a game in Soma. They played nothing less than 15-16 home league games but I have been in touch with Dibba Oil."

He went on to congratulate Lamin Dibba, owner of Dibba Oil FC for his passion and motivation towards the club.

"I congratulate Lamin Dibba because they did exceptionally well. You have to give credit where it is due. These people are putting money into football. They fed, housed and camped their players at the Goal Project for more than a week to play in a playoff final. So, I am proud of Dibba Oil and will say hard luck this time. I am sure if they continue working hard, they will get a better edge next time," he stated.

Coach Jarra said Gamtel FC executive should do everything possible to be exporting players and not to tell the coach to do so.

"You have to go out there, look for a market and get them (players) out. The manufacturers should make sure their products are sold outside."

According to him, the avenue to sell players outside the country is what is lacking at Gamtel FC, adding that football is not bringing anything to Gamtel FC.

"The Executive needs to change because during the first round of last season we were up to fourth position. Anybody can blame the coach for not performing well, but there was only one match bonus that was given to the Gamtel FC players the whole season. Camping is at my house. I had to even buy "attaya" with the sugar for the players. I hired chairs for the team. This is not slandering but a fact," said Coach Ebou Jarra.

Jarra revealed that last season has been the most difficult in his life as a coach," he said.