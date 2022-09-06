Gambia: GFF Releases 2022-2023 Football Roster

5 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has released 2022-2023 football calendar after the completion of the country's League competitions.

According to the country's football governing body, the 2022 nawetan season will begin this month and finish in November 2022.

The 2022 Super Nawetan zonal football tournament is set to commence on 1st December 2022 and end on 23rd December 2022.

The country's prestigious community biggest football fiesta attracts more spectators and ambiance than Divisional League matches.

Kombo East won the 2019 Super Nawetan Zonal Football Championship trophy following their 1-0 win over Serrekunda West in a well-attended final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Pacey winger Modou Jassey was on target for Kombo East during the match.

The 2022-2023 Division One and Second League competitions are expected to begin on 4th January 2023 and finish on 2nd July 2023.

Hawks FC clutched the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League trophy after bagging 62 points in thirty league matches.

PSV Wellingara clinched the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League trophy after clutching 67 points in thirty-four league outings.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X