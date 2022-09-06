Gambia: GFF Releases 2022-2023 Football Roster

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has released 2022-2023 football calendar after the completion of the country's League competitions.

According to the country's football governing body, the 2022 nawetan season will begin this month and finish in November 2022.

The 2022 Super Nawetan zonal football tournament is set to commence on 1st December 2022 and end on 23rd December 2022.

The country's prestigious community biggest football fiesta attracts more spectators and ambiance than Divisional League matches.

Kombo East won the 2019 Super Nawetan Zonal Football Championship trophy following their 1-0 win over Serrekunda West in a well-attended final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Pacey winger Modou Jassey was on target for Kombo East during the match.

The 2022-2023 Division One and Second League competitions are expected to begin on 4th January 2023 and finish on 2nd July 2023.

Hawks FC clutched the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League trophy after bagging 62 points in thirty league matches.

PSV Wellingara clinched the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League trophy after clutching 67 points in thirty-four league outings.