Ghana: It's Here! Betpawa Premier League Oﬃcially Launched

The Ghana Football Association and the oﬃcial headline sponsor, betPawa, have formally launched the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season at a colourful event in Accra.

The occasion was heavily attended by stars of both Ghanaian football and the entertainment industry to usher in the new season, which starts on Friday 9th September.

Speaking at the launch, international superstar and betPawa stakehol]er Mr Eazi expressed his gratitude to be working with the GFA, the clubs and the Gaming Commission of Ghana and explained why this partnership is so important to betPawa.

He said: "betPawa is about empowering the people of Ghana by providing opportunities to change their lives. That's why we're excited to sponsor the betPawa Premier League. This league already has great teams, players and fans, and we want to ensure they all have a platform to achieve their dreams.

"We can't wait to work even more closely with people and communities to support growth and innovation and make a lasting diﬀerence through our shared passion for football."

GFA President Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku added: "We want this to be an unforgettable betPawa Premier League season. We're very pleased with what we've achieved together so far, cutting sod on the new betPawa Football Arena earlier this week, and this is just the start."

betPawa have long been determined to make a diﬀerence to families and communities in Ghana, changing lives with their Dream Maker and Win BIG, Give Back campaigns. They hope the betPawa Premier League sponsorship will help them to take such plans to the next level.

They are also eager to promote responsible betting, and provided IT equipment to the Gaming Commission of Ghana last month to launch a new Responsible Gaming Call Center.

Friday's event, which was celebrated online using the hashtag #bPLLaunch, also featured the reveal of the betPawa Premier League's new mascot, a cool eagle called Ckodie Pawa. It combines the elegance of Ghana's national bird with the Pawa of the betPawa brand, and will be soaring through stadiums across the country this season.