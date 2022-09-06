Liberia: 'The Future of Liberia Is in Good Hands'

Liberian Educator, Dr. Charles Gbollie says, the future of Liberia is not falling aside as may be perceived by others rather is in good hands.

"With the pieces of evidence we see around us especially the resilience and determination among the young people", I can confidently say, Liberia's future is headed in the right direction", he maintained.

Serving as the 11th commencement speaker of the Greater Outreach Christian Academy, Dr. Gbollie reflected that a few years ago people were seeing young people as a quote and unquote trash in a way and were afraid about whether the future of the country was to be protected, but the current and tangible evidence about the young people disproves their perception, he said.

Making reference to education, the founder and Executive Director of the Foundation for Research, Education and Empowerment (FREE) stressed that he now sees the dawn of a new day for Liberia.

According to him, anything you add to education makes it better as such, he admonished the graduates to see education as a chance and be eager for it in order for them to become better future leaders.

"Make Education your priority, place it in front of you and put your all into it and I can guarantee you that you will become successful", he urged the young people of Liberia.

Speaking to the graduates he said, everything is possible, especially with the successful completion of their first major Educational success, which is High School.

"You have entered the first door of education as such all the other doors are opened to you and I encourage you to tap into your experience and resilience you build when you were in grade school and live your dream and not your fear", the motivational speaker told the graduates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Using his personal story as a way of inspiring the graduates, Dr. Gbollie wants the young people to believe in themselves and know that everything is possible especially if they invest in themselves and are well prepared for the task ahead.

People, he pointed out, are available to help support the dreams of the young people of Liberia but the young people must now take the first step, stand up and support their own dreams for the betterment of the society.

According to him, it is time to transform the country and the young people should now take the lead adding that the people of this nation owe it to their Mother Land (Liberia)

The former Star Radio news presenter and program producer at the same time challenged the graduates to now see the need to find their career paths in order to begin the implementation of their journey.

"Make your choice, go all into it, make research, ask people for pieces of advice, use your strength, work harder, and above all, invest in yourself", he emphasized.

Dr. Gbollie made these remarks at the 11th commencement ceremony on Friday September 2, 2022 at the Greater Outreach Christian Academy where he also commended the School's administrative and instructional staffs for helping to prepare the future and new breed of leaders of Liberia for tomorrow.

"You people are doing well, especially when 100% of all your students passed the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) it is remarkable and I urged you to do more", he noted.