Liberia: Lebanese National And Driver Jail

A Lebanese national Kassem KChour and his driver had been jail by the Monrovia City Court for crimes of criminal facilitation, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of public passage, a violation of chapter 10 section 10.2, chapter 17 section 17.2, and chapter 17 section 17.7 of the revised penal code of Liberia.

The Lebanese national was charged and jailed along with his driver Prince Tate for molesting the police officer while on duty in Sinkor.

On August 25, 2022, while patrolman Alexander J. Flomo was regulating traffic at the intersection of 9th street in Sinkor, an operator of a vehicle with plate #C2389 parked in the driveway, thereby obstructing the free flow of traffic.

The police charged alleges that when Patrolman Flomo saw that, the vehicle was in violation, he instructed the operator to give him his driver license for inspection, but the operator disobeyed his lawful instruction, thereby violating section 10.3 of the vehicle and traffic law.

In the process, the driver did called his boss who happens to be the Lebanese national who later arrived on the scene and while the Patrolman Flomo was in possession of the vehicle documents, and without no respect for the rule of law, the operator boss moved to him (Patrolman Flomo) and assaulted, pushed and hit him in the chest and forcefully took back the vehicle documents.

According to the court document, while the patrolman was being assaulted by the Lebanese national and his staff, C/Supt. W. Maclean Tarpeh (unit 165) arrived on the scene and helped to rescues him from the hands of his aggressors.

The defendants were investigated and turned over to the Monrovia City Court over the weekend for onwards prosecution for their actions.