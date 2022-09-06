Liberia: Fmr. Finance Min. Konneh Declares Intention to Contest

Amara M. Konneh, former Minister of Finance and Development Planning of Liberia has declared his intention to contest in the upcoming election in 2023.

He made the pronouncement Sunday at the Jacob Town Mosque when a group of citizens of Liberia gathered to officially welcome him to Liberia.

Although he made the pronouncement of wanting to contest, but he is still indecisive as to which areas he wants to focus.

He told the gathering the history of his work in Liberia and how he has served the people of Liberia and his contribution in the lives of ordinary Liberians when he served as Minister of Finance of Liberia.

At the very packed ceremony, the former finance boss said, "I want you to know and I want the rest of the country to know that I have returned home not as Finance Minister, but to contest for the office of Senator."

The former Finance boss is yet to decide which county he wants to throw his political weight in, but he said to the gathering, "I will be a candidate for senate for either Montserrado or Gbarpolu Counties."

Mr. Konneh who has been in public service for many years both at home and in the diaspora said he was not born as a wealthy person but through God and his hard study, humanity and being humble to people.

"People who worked with me, know my leadership style" he said.

He did not say which party's ticket is he going to contest on nor did he tell the gathering the main county he wants to " unseat" a senator in but one thing that is sure is that the 2023 political climate in Liberia will be charged and new faces are expected to appear on the ballot paper.