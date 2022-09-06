Liberia: DStv Demands Over Half a Million

Sues MCC for damages

Digital satellite television services provider DSTV has sued the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) demanding over half a million United States dollars for damages.

The company, owned and run by businessman-turned-politician Mr. Simeon Freeman, accused personnel of the MCC of manhandling and injuring DSTV staff and locking the company's offices on 23 August 2022.

The Consolidated Group Inc., the owner of DSTV, has filed an action for damages for wrongdoings against the MCC at the Civil Law Court in Monrovia.

The Consolidated Group, in its lawsuit, is demanding the city government to pay an amount of US$10,000 as special damage and US$500,000 as general damages, respectively.

"Plaintiffs must respectfully bring this Action of Damages for Wrong against the defendant, praying the court to adjudge the defendant liable and have them pay US$10,000 in special damage and US$500,000 in general damages," the complaint said.

The plaintiff also asked the court to grant it any and all further relief the court may deem just, legal and necessary.

DSTV told the court that on 23 August 2022, personnel of the Monrovia City Corporation stormed the company's offices and demanded customers get out.

It alleged that the MCC personnel also arrested DSTV staff on shift, manhandling and injuring some of them, including Emmanuel Kawer, Mustapha Kamar and Emmanuel Wleh.

The Consolidated Group said evidence of medical treatment of the injured employees which was still ongoing up to the filling of the complaint would be provided during the trial.

According to the plaintiff, the Monrovia City Corporation, without serving any notice of claimed tax delinquency of the Consolidated Group Inc., stormed the company's offices and placed locks and chains on the main gate of the company.

The alleged act by the MCC prevented the DSTV from carrying out its business, the complaint said.

"The MCC arbitrarily and capriciously shut down our business without any notice of monies owed the City Corporation," DSTV lamented.

According to the company, the act of the defendant has deprived it of the right to peaceful business operations and has exposed it to enormous economic burden, hardship, stigmatization, mental anguish, and risk of loss of franchise for which an action of damages for wrong is the proper remedy under the law.

The complaint said as a result of the accused's illegal actions, DSTV sustained a loss of US$510,000. It said at trial, it stands ready to prove the fact.