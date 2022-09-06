Somalia: Police Warns the Public Against Seeking Justice in Al-Shabab Courts

The Chief of the Somali Police Force, General Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijaar has warned the public against seeking justice in Al-Shabaab's courts.

He issued the warning on Monday after the government forces set foot in the Al-Shabaab court in Basra near Mogadishu, where people used to go for finding verdicts on disputes.

Hijaar called on anyone who receives calls from Al-Shabaab areas to inform the security agencies to act and avert any "harassment or extortion" by the militant group.

Finally, the police boss said Monday's military operation in Basra killed one soldier and wounded another.

It was the first operation of its kind in which they destroy an Al-Shabab court since the start of this year.