At least one soldier was killed and nine others sustained wounds on Tuesday in a bomb blast at a bus station in Barawe, a coastal city in southern Somalia.

The explosion happened during rush hour and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast which bore all hallmarks of Al-Shabaab's past attacks.

In the aftermath of the attack, police sealed off the scene and carried out a search but no arrest was made for the incident, which comes amid an anti-Al-Shabab military operation.