Ghana: Youth Urged to Create Their Own Jobs

Tanyigbe — The former Chief Executive of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, has urged the youth to develop interest in the creation of their own jobs to close the unemployment gap in the country.

He said although the government was doing everything possible through its flagship initiatives to give jobs to the youth, it would take the collective effort of all to create jobs for the youth.

Mr Senyo Hosi made the call in a speech on Saturday at Tanyigbe in the Ho Municipality to climax the 2022 Yam Festival as well as the 5th anniversary of the enstoolment of Togbe Kodi Adiko VI, Paramount Chief of Tanyigbe Traditional Area.

The festival which was under the theme: "Empowering the youth of Tanyigbe for Tanyigbe's transformation" was to bring the citizens together and create a sense of belonging to the community and also provide the people of Tanyigbe with opportunities to engage in socialisation, and establishment of social networks to enhance community cohesion.

Mr Hosi explained that the Ghana Statistical Service data on youth unemployment currently stood at 20 per cent.

That, he said, should be the country's biggest challenge since the youth were the future leaders of this country, and there must be awakening reminder that the days of getting white collar jobs after school were gone.

He cautioned the youth to use their time to reflect on their lives while at school to strategise and restructure their goals by including vocation as part of their plans to remove the tag of unemployment on them.

Mr Hosi acknowledged that vocational and entrepreneurial skills always paved way for several opportunities both locally and internationally, and further advised the youth to be morally upright, change their attitude and show respect to the elderly.

He also commended the chiefs and people of Tanyigbe for their efforts to build a youth and skills development centre and ICT centre to train the youth to acquire employable skills.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Upper West Akyem, Eric Baah, in his remarks noted that it was very important for the youth to be entrepreneurial-minded to prepare them adequately to the world of work and leadership.

He assured that the government would continue to create an enabling environment for the youth to establish their own businesses.

Togbe Kodi Adiko VI, Paramount Chief of Tanyigbe Traditional Area, noted that education had been central to the heart of Tanyigbe's development.

Therefore, "it is our wish to raise funds to build a youth skills development and ict centre to harness the opportunities of the youth job creation."