Ghana: KBTH Inaugurates Chorale

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital last Friday inaugurated its chorale in Accra with the commitment to ensure a sense of community to move the hospital forward.

The inauguration which saw a beautiful night full of soothing and uplifting musical renditions brought together members of the hospital fraternity as well as patrons.

Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO),Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who was excited about the hospital having a chorale, stated that the inauguration of the chorale would enhance togetherness.

"I believe that within the choir, there are different professionals including nurses, pharmacists, administrators among others who have come together to form this team. So, this deepens and promote that sense of community," he stated.

"Let us therefore make that conscious effort to promote that unity for greater collaborative purposes to drive the hospital forward," he added.

Noting that the hospital would be 99 years next month, Dr Ampomah, said the hospital had faced some challenges over the years, and believed that there were better days ahead.

That, he said, was because there was, to an extent, a refocus on the hospital and that was evident by some initiatives that had been undertaken and were still ongoing.

Dr David Nkansa-Dwamena, Board Chairman, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital expressed excitement about the inauguration of the choir and indicated that he would have loved to listen to them sing all night.

"If this happens, they won't single out an individual but they will say that the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital staff, did it," he added.

He applauded members of the choir for availing themselves and urged them to keep doing their very best.

The focal person of the event, Mr S. A Perdison, noted that the chorale had resolved to play their roles effectively, efficiently and to contribute their quota to the development of the hospital.

He said they had intended to work hard to generate income and support the hospital financially when need be.