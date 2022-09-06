Ghana: Akyode Youth Association Holds Annual Conference

Nyambong — The Akyode Youth Association (AYA), in the Nkwanta-South Municipality of the Oti Region, has held its 28th annual conference at Nyambong to deliberate and strategise on how to promote development of the Akyode traditional area, which lags behind in terms of development over the years.

The conference, which was under the theme: "Unity and Peace, the Role of the Youth," was attended by chiefs from the Akyode traditional area, the youth of Akyode and youth association leaders from other traditional areas in the region.

The Vice President of the AYA, Mr Jonas Awasan, said the conference was held annually to mobilise the human and material resources of the Akyode traditional area, both home and abroad, to help promote the development of the people in the traditional area.

According to him, the traditional area was faced with a number of development problems, including high rate of youth unemployment, illiteracy and poverty, which did not pave way for them to play active roles in the development of the area.

He, said the youth over the years through regular sensitisation by the Association, had learnt to embrace peace at all times, irrespective of their tribe, religion and political affiliation, and had helped in the promotion of peace and unity among the people in the Akyode traditional area over the years.

Mr Awasan disclosed that the national executive committee of the AYA, had put in place programmes to develop and strengthen the capabilities of the youth to enable them to become pillars of development in the area.

The Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makubu, lauded the activities of the AYA, saying peace and unity were prerequisite for development, therefore, the existence of peace in the Akyode traditional area would definitely lead to development because the AYA had done a lot over the years to make the traditional area peaceful.

Dr Makubu, observed that promotion of peace should be regarded as shared responsibility, and called on the AYA and all the youth groups in the region to collaborate effectively with chiefs to promote the development of the region.

The Chief of Pawa, Nana Bayen Asanyo I, who represented the Paramount Chief of the Akyode Traditional Area, Nana Obombo Sewurah Lupuwura II, chaired the function and mentioned poor road networks to communities in the traditional area, poor school infrastructure and lack of health facilities as major challenges confronting the people.