Nigeria: Reverse Ban On Open-Grazing, Miyetti Allah Begs Soludo

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have appealed to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State not to enforce the ban on the movement of cattle on foot in the state.

Willie Obiano, the previous governor of the state, had assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State in 2021, but failed to enforce the ban.

Mr Soludo, during a meeting with the MACBAN at the Government House in Awka, last month, expressed his resolve to enforce the ban.

He said the enforcement would begin in September, 2022.

The governor told the group that the decision was in compliance with the anti-open grazing law of the state.

But, on Monday, during their meeting with the governor, the South-east leader of the cattle breeders group, Gidado Siddiki, appealed to Mr Soludo to suspend the implementation at the moment to enable them to educate their members on the ban.

The group said if the ban is enforced, it would affect their source of income and survival in the state.

"Majority of us do not know any business other than the rearing of cattle. Some of us were born and bred in this rearing of cattle business here in Anambra State. We have no other place to go.

"The herders are aware that the state government has commenced a massive tree planting exercise in the 181 communities of the state as part of measures to control the spread of gully erosion in the state, and as law-abiding citizens, we have cautioned all our members and equally urged them to protect the trees in their various host communities," he said.

Mr Siddiki said members of the cattle breeders group have remained "committed to the peaceful coexistence" with their host communities in the state and the South-east region.

"We, therefore, call on concerned stakeholders, including the media to help us beg the governor, if possible, to reverse his decision on the ban," Mr Siddiki appealed.