Ghana: KATH Makes Significant Improvement in Clinicals - CEO

Kumasi — The first half of the year has seen significant improvement in most of the clinical activities and the related indicators at the KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), an indication that "we are recovering from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," observes the Chief Executive, DrOhenebaOwusu-Danso.

Speaking at a mid-year review meeting here on Friday, he said the Specialist Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendance recorded was 125,897 cases as against 114,783 for the same period in 2021, translating into an increase of 8.83 per cent.

Emergency admissions for the period were 9,768 as against 9,324 cases for the same period in 2021 representing a marginal increase of 4.45 per cent.

In-patient admissions recorded in the first half of 2022 was 15,350, a marginal rise of 1.77 per cent over the 2021 figure of 15,078.

Surgical operations, both minor and major, recorded in the first half of the year was 8,217 cases as against 6,968 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 17.92 per cent.

Physiotherapy services recorded in the first half-year was 5,924 cases as against 5,402 recorded in the same period of 2021 which represents an increase of 9.66 per cent.

Similarly, laboratory services recorded in the first half of the year was 120,102 cases as against 92, 231 for the same period in 2021, representing a jump of 30.22 per cent.

Radiology services recorded for the period was 30,263 cases as against 27,432 cases in the same period last year thus translating into an increase of 10.32 per cent.

Other Radiology investigations recorded at the respective directorates outside the radiology directorate was 5,795 cases as against 5,562 cases in the same period last year which represents a marginal increase of 4.19 per cent.

Radiotherapy services recorded for the period was 3,159 cases as against 2,660 recorded in the same period for 2021, an increase of 18.75 per cent.

He said, coincidentally, blood screened by the Transfusion Medicine Unit for the first half-year was 9,505 pints which was the same quantity recorded for the period in 2021.

On the contrary, the Family Medicine Directorate's OPD primary care attendance fell from 27,142 during the period to 26, 371 cases representing a decrease of 2.92 per cent.

Total deliveries also fell from 3, 025 cases in 2021 to 2,960 in the first half of the year which is a decrease of 2.15 per cent.

Dr Owusu-Danso noted, in the face of the rising rate of inflation, sharp depreciation of the cedi and the consequent escalation of prices of goods and services, the management of the ballooning cost of operations of the hospital had become increasingly tricky.

"This is especially so given the fact that all the equipment and the medicinal and non-medicine consumables used in patient care are mostly imported and therefore, subjected to the slightest exchange rate volatilities.

"However, this is the clearest evidence that, the hospital continues to register a post-COVID-19 rebound in its operations," he reiterated.

He also mentioned the improvement in the clinical performance indicators, significant progress in building and upgrading the equipment and infrastructure base of the hospital through the vigorous pursuit of re-tooling exercises and construction of new projects.

He talked about the improved quality of clinical care to the public, a number of critically needed equipment and facilities procured during the period under review which are making remarkable difference in the provision of a broad range of specialist services to the public.