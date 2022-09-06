Ghana: 2022-23 Betpawa GPL Roars Off Friday

After three months of rest, the 2022-23 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) resumes this weekend with mouthwatering games across the various league centres from Friday to Monday.

Last season FA Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak will open their new season campaign when they make a trip to the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa to face Aduana Stars on Saturday.

The Phobians have been a shadow of themselves in their recent visit where they suffered a slender 1-0 defeat to the 'Ogya' boys last season.

With the addition of Junior Kaba, Eric Esso, Eric Ofori Antwi to augment the squad and the return of some key players who were on national duties with the Black Galaxies, the 21-time champions Hearts, could give the hosts a run for their money.

Accra Great Olympics, winners of the 2022 GHALCA G6 tournament, will welcome last season FA Cup finalists Bechem United to the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea will host King Faisal on Saturday, while Dreams face last season's debutants Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun's Park.

Karela United will stay at their fortress (Crosby Awuah Memorial Park) and play host to newbies Tamale City.

Newly promoted side, Akyem Kotoku Royals will lock horns with Accra Lions at the Rovers Park, with Tarkwa-based Medeama SC facing off with Maxwell Konadu's Legon Cities on Saturday.

However, reigning GPL champions, Asante Kotoko'S game with new entrants Nsoatreman, has been postponed due to the former's African campaign.

Tamale United will rub shoulders with newbies Samartex 1996 at the Samreboi Park to climax the opening week of games.