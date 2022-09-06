Ghana: Accra Seniors Tennis Championship Nov 30

This year's Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship is scheduled for November 24 to December 3 at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club Clay Court.

According to a statement signed by Tennis Grand Master Peter Annan, this year's edition would mark the 20th anniversary of the event.

"It is a milestone for organisers and players and we look forward to an exciting competition this year," he stated.

He said categories, prizes and other details of the competition would be communicated a later date.

However, he assured participants that there would be very attractive prizes for all winners with the best players across the country expected to participate.

He urged all players to register and begin preparations for the competition.

