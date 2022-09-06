Ghana: Work Begins On 100-Seater Library for Bantama Ahenbronoum C'nity

A sod-cutting ceremony has been held for the construction of a community library and a school wall project for the Bantama Ahenbronum community in the Ashanti Region.

The 100-seater community library, which is being funded by Member of Parliament of Bantama Constituency, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye and friends, would have reading rooms, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Hall, two washrooms and office space, among others.

The project is expected to be completed in six months and estimated to benefit more than 2,000 students, teachers, researchers and other users in the community.

Speaking at the ceremony yesterday, Mr Asenso-Boakye, stated that the facility would be a useful platform for knowledge acquisition, including ICT education for school children in the community.

"The project when completed will provide students with secure and conducive learning environment and give access to relevant information and encourage the learning of ICT," he stated.

As an indigene who was born and raised in the community, he noted that, the absence of a well-functioning library impacted on his studies as a kid, and therefore encouraged the children to fully utilise the facility upon its completion.

"As Member of Parliament, I will continue to offer my modest contribution towards the development of the constituency by providing tailor-made solutions that will meet the peculiar needs of the constituents.

It is my expectation that the residents of this community, especially the young folks will take advantage of this facility when it is fully completed," Mr Asenso-Boakye stated.

The Metropolitan Director of Education, Mr David Oppong emphasised that reading was the bedrock of development, and thanked the MP for his commitment to the educational wellbeing of the constituents.

The Board Chairperson of Ghana Library Authority, Dr Helena Asamoah-Hassan, pledged the support of the Authority to making the project successful.