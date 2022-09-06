Ghana: Basketball New Logo, Website Launched

The Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA) has launched a new Logo, website as well as applications as part of a systematic set-up to rebrand and position the sport of basketball in the country.

This, the association believes, is to help bring back the love and attractiveness to the once-revered sport which was loved by both male and female in every nook and cranny of the country.

The launch, performed at the Accra Sports Stadium, brought together dignitaries including the Executive Chairman of Accra 2023 Africa Games, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Mr Dan Isaacs of New York Square Group as well as Dr Felix Addo-Yobo of the SDG Advisory Unit, among others.

Outdooring the new logo and website, President of the GBBA Mr Ato Van Ess, said the event marked a new dawn for the Association and the fraternity as it was very critical to put in place a logo befitting the status of the GBBA, and also to have a unique mouthpiece that would help tell their story to the world.

"When we took over, things were not well. We had to restrategise and put our house in order and in a good light to attract the needed sponsors and partners as well as the eyeballs to the sport.

"For us, these are a few of the many activities to help wake up basketball in the country, because there are people and institutions out there who are willing and ready to help us raise the sport to the level it belongs.

"But if we on our part also do not put our house in order, it would drive them away because in the country today, there is competition for sponsorship and if you do not position yourself well to be at the receiving end, you would lose out."

He said the new vision of the association goes beyond playing of the sport alone, but also supporting and contributing to socio-economic development.

Mr Van Ess also used the occasion to launch the GBBA national championship, Cowbell-After7-GBBA invitational tournament and KFC-GBBA tournament.

The event was again used to unveil the IUNGO World, NBN23 and Training Ground applications which are in place to support and promote the game, as well as move the scoring system of the sport from manual to digital.

Dr Ofosu-Asare commended the GBBA for the various initiatives aimed at revitalising the sport, charging them to work their socks off and get a championship-winning team in place ahead of the Africa Games, of which basketball would be a part.

Dr Addo-Yobo and Mr Isaacs both hailed the new vision of the executives and urged them to find more innovative ways of going about the sport.