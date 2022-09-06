Sierra Leone: Health Ministry Leads Plan for Community Scorecard Training Programme

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation, with support from African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), has on the 28 & 30 August 2022 conducted an inception planning meeting on a Community Score Card (CSC) programme. The CSC is a management and social accountability programme that evolved as a health sector's response to social accountability.

The meeting was called to clearly explain the concept of the Community Score Card, identify indicators, develop tools, and discuss data collection mechanisms as well as to discuss the possibility of interoperating the Community Score Card with the DHIS2.

This will enable community members and health care providers to facilitate collective agreement and action with the goal of improving service delivery.

It allows a community to engage with health facility providers in a formal setting and deliberately and positively encourage service quality, efficiency, and accountability.

Participants were drawn from diverse institutions including the Directorate of Primary Health Care, Directorate of Planning, Policy and Information, Directorate of Reproductive and Child Health, UNICEF, CSOs and Community Leaders.

The Directorate has clinical nutritionists attached to each government hospital nationwide and they have the responsibility to nutritionally manage in-patients and out-patients. In order to support nutritionists on burns and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) management, they require strengthened capacity in clinical dietetics for effective execution of their responsibilities. The training was led by a Consultant Nutrition Dietitian from Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana - Ms Dede Kwadjo.

The content of the training includes nutritional management of burns, oral, enteral and parenteral feeding, food complications, NCDs (diabetics, Hypertension & Stroke) management and the use of hospital/ homemade foods