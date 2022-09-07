Nigeria: 30 Arrested in Gboko Over Weekend's Bloody Cult Clash

7 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 30 suspects have been arrested in connection with the weekend's bloody rival cult clash that claimed three lives and left several others injured in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Catherine Anene, who made the disclosure, yesterday, in Makurdi, said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

She said: "30 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident and they are being moved to Makurdi as we speak; an investigation is also ongoing in the matter."

It would be recalled that three persons were killed, weekend, in Gboko town following two days of supremacy fight between rival cult gangs in parts of the ancient town.

The crisis was, however, checked following the quick intervention of the Council Chairman, Mr Isaac Mtom, who ensured the deployment of security personnel in parts of the LGA.

According to a source in the town, who spoke on condition of anonymity, residents in areas where the clashes took place had been assisting security personnel fish out those suspected to have played roles in the crisis.

