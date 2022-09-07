Nigeria: Trade Volume Between Nigeria, Poland Now $291m - Omotosho

7 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian businessmen and women have been urged to avail themselves of the opportunities that abound in many aspects of the Polish economy.

President of Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation, Poland Chapter, Dr. Tade Omotosho, made the call during a visit of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to Nigeria and some other West African countries.

According to him, over the years, bilateral relationships between the two countries have resulted in economic, military, political and cultural cooperations.

Noting that the trade volume between the two countries stands at over $291.42 million in recent years, Dr. Omotosho said Nigerians should avail themselves of the many opportunities in the Polish economic space.

He noted that some of the sectors of the Polish economy that were viable and worth exploring, include Oil and Gas, Maritime, Building (Prefabricated Technology), Solid Minerals, Agriculture (Food Processing), Mechanical, Electrical Equipment, Technology (Drone) as well as Heavy Duty Vehicles.

He also urged Nigerians to work towards improving their product quality and standard to meet the European Union quality control as this would boast and increase Nigerians exports to Poland.

He said: "While there has been a significant turnover between Nigeria and Poland in recent years, there is still the need for both countries to strengthen their relationship and take advantage of the enormous economic opportunities present in both countries."

