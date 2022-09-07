Uganda: Parliament Wants 'Nyege Nyege' Festival Stopped, Says It Is Immoral, Evil

The annual festival known as "Nyege Nyege," which was set to take place in Jinja from September 15 to 18th, may not take place if authorities heed parliament's decision.

The Speaker of the House Anita Among stated during plenary on Tuesday that the House "will not permit the event to take place."

"We are discussing the morality of this nation; we are discussing our kids. You want to advance tourism at the expense of our kids, right? We won't permit this activity to take place," Among declared.

However, it remains to be seen whether Parliament has the power to stop an event which is not in its ambit.

Nyege Nyege, according to Tororo Woman MP Hon Sarah Opendi, is a breeding ground for sexual immorality.

It was to be held on the Nile River's banks at Itanda Falls.

According to the festival's organisers, their event focuses on electronic music scenes across Africa, as well as sounds from the global diaspora and others.

However, many stakeholders have criticised the event since its inception for encouraging homosexuality and sexual immorality.

Father Simon Lokodo, the deceased former Ethics minister, requested that the event be cancelled in 2018, claiming that it promotes homosexuality and moral decay. But he was defeated.