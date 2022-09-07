Liberia: Hundreds of Less Fortunate Children to Get Tuition Free Education in Soul Community

The Founder of Patricia Fumbah Kennedy Elementary and Junior high school located in Soul clinic, new Guinea Community Paynesville Aaron Kennedy has disclosed of a tuition free for less fortunate children.

Mr. Kennedy said the decision is to alleviate the economic constraint that most parents are facing to pay their children school fees.

Speaking in an interview following a one day teacher's enhancement workshop in Paynesville, Mr. Kennedy said the school will provide such tuition free opportunity students from ABC to 3rd grade except for the payment of registration and requirement fees.

He further said his vision for the less fortunate of Liberia is for them to acquire quality education to allow them to become productive citizen in the society.

According to him, the institution is working in line with the Ministry of Education mandate to focus on reading and spelling for the kinds.

"most of the students cannot read and write so we are going to be on the forefront of during that reading written and spelling , reading make you a man" he said.

Mr. Kennedy further said the institution is also making impact on development of the community mostly, the road leading to the school.

He said the school is now working on the road to give access for both the community dwellers and the students.

Also speaking the facilitator for the enhancement workshop of the Patricia Fumbah Kennedy Elementary and Junior high school , Precious Cooper who is the Registrar of the Soul Clinic Public School said it is vital for schools administration to build the capacity of their teachers epically in the area of lesson planning and classroom management.

"It is important for teachers to do their plan, teachers do plan because it guard you in the process of teaching , it is important for teachers to know their class room management, its guard them to know how to take care of their students" she said.

For his part the Acting Principle of the Patricia Fumbah Kennedy Elementary and Junior high school Gabriel Davis reaffirmed the vision of the institute to improve the living standards of the children with in the community the school is located.