Liberia: Boakai Set to Dump Urey?

Political tension is said to be creeping within the opposition political parties ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections.

The launch of the embattled Liberty Party Leadership 20 million fundraisers in Grand Bassa County Saturday, September 3, 2022 has triggered a serious disagreement within the formation of the new collaboration among All Liberian Party, Unity Party, and a faction of Liberty Party.

During the launch of a faction of Liberty Party, 20 million fundraisers in Grand Bassa County headed by its embattled political leader, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence with the political leader of Unity Party Dr. Joseph N. Boakai and other executives; with the absence of Benoni W. Urey at the occasion, pundits quickly suggested that the gap intensifies creeping bad blood; with one of the political leaders in the collaboration, All Liberian Party Benoni Urey smelling the rat of being dumped by his close ally Amb Boakai as who becomes his Boakai's) running mate.

Urey, a strong supporter of the presidential bid of Joseph Boakai boycotted the event including his supporters.

Expressing disagreement through his official social media page, an executive member of the All Liberian Party, Byron Brown strongly opposed the action by some executives within Unity Party to allegedly dump Benoni Urey.

"While we are trying to establish a new collaboration with personal interest to be placed on the table, Mo Ali and other senior members of Unity Party have started to disrespect Benoni Urey, thereby bringing division amongst us. Let me say this! Urey and our party will strike back. If the need arises for some of us to support George Weah's second term because of disrespect from Mo Ali, we will. If our party cannot be respected, for now, there's a huge possibility, if Boakai wins, that elite class they built around Ellen, they might build it around Boakai and disrespect us", he said.

The ALP Executive further indicated "so this is what the 20 million dollars fundraiser which accumulated LD11, 708,950 and US$78,000; was all about in Grand Bassa County Right? So, Benoni Urey, my political leader's entire portion in life is to be used as mission boy and dumped, right? Watch out! The confusion Mo Ali and other guys are looking for, we will start it".

He narrated that ALP will strongly oppose the Joseph Boakai Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence ticket for the 2023 general and presidential elections.

However, some supporters of the Unity Party disclosed that the party is not disrespecting Mr. Urey, but indicated that he does not have a stronghold.

They furthered that Urey does not have a support base as compared to Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence as it stands.

Some political commentators have described the action of the opposition fragmented Liberty Party to support two opposition political parties' leaders for the presidency have the propensity to undermine the efforts of the opposition block to defect President George M. Weah during the 2023 elections.

Recently, a faction of the Liberty Party and that of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) signed the Collaboration Political Party Agreement for the ANC political leader Alexander B. Cummings to head the ticket for the 2023 elections.