Liberian BAR Association Contemplates Suspending Us-Sanctioned Lawyer Cyrenius Cephus

Monrovia — The sanctioning of now suspended Solicitor General Cllr. Sayma Cyrenius Cephus by the U.S. Government's Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), based on the Global Magnitsky Act has dealt him more severe blows with the latest being a pending suspension by the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA).

Cllr. Cephus, according to the US treasury report, is sanctioned for, among other things, allegedly using "his position to hinder investigations and block the prosecution of corruption cases involving members of the government. Cephas has been accused of tampering with and purposefully withholding evidence in cases involving members of opposition political parties to ensure conviction."

These allegations are grave, reprehensible and are violative of the LNBA core principles, something that might spark an inquest and may later lead to Cllr. Cephus suspension from the Bar.

The disclosure of an imminent suspension of Cllr. Cephus was made by Cllr. Jamal Christopher Dehtho, Jr., the National Vice President of the LNBA, during an occasion in Ganta, Nimba County, last week.

Speaking on September 2, 2022, in Ganta, Nimba County at the opening of a two-day strategic planning retreat organized by the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL), Cllr. Dehtho said the LNBA is considering taking disciplinary action against its suspended member for what he described as "very strong allegations against him by the US Government".

Quoting Rule Seven of the Code of Moral and Professional Ethics of Lawyers practicing in Liberia, which provides, amongst other things, that "the primary duty of the lawyer engaged in public prosecution is not to convict, but to see that justice is done. The suppression of facts or the secreting of witnesses capable of establishing the innocence of the accused is highly reprehensible and utterly unprofessional".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cllr. Dehtho said the rule prohibits any lawyer from engaging in such act and considers such action highly reprehensible and utterly unprofessional, emphasizing that the LNBA "welcomes the decision by the US government and that the Bar Association stands ready to ensure that it supports adherence to the rule of Law in Liberia".

In the press statement by the US Treasury Department that announced the sanctions against the Liberian government officials also warns of consequences for individuals and entities that will continue doing businesses with the three officials.

"In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the individuals and entities designated today may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to an enforcement action," the press release indicated.

Meanwhile, the LNBA Vice President commended AFELL for its work and impact the association has made over the years but encouraged the body to do more.

"You need to focus on outreach and awareness, let people know what you are doing including the impact you have made as well as your activities," he said.