Nigeria: Truck Driver Kills Motorcyclist in Anambra - FRSC

The driver was driving against the traffic, according to an FRSC official.

An articulated vehicle driver on Tuesday killed a motorcyclist at building materials junction, Ogbunike, by Onitsha-Awka Expressway, Anambra State.

The Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra command, Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said the accident occurred at about 1.00 p.m.

Mr Irelewuyi said the driver of the commercial Mercedes Benz truck ran away from the scene.

"Eyewitness report states that the driver of the truck drove against traffic and hit the motorcyclist, crashed, abandoned his truck and ran away with two of his passengers in the truck.

"Four persons were involved in the crash, and one of them, the motorcyclist, was killed.

"FRSC personnel from Nteje took the dead victim to Iyienu Hospital in Ogidi where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his corpse deposited at the hospital mortuary, " he said.

The sector commander condoled with the family of the dead and urged motorists to desist from route violation.

He also warned motorcyclists to avoid riding on the expressway.

Mr Irelewuyi said that motorcycles were not permitted by law to be on the expressway.

(NAN)