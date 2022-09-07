Gambia: Coach Jatta Expresses Happiness in Guiding Nema Youth to Sukuta Super Cup Triumph

Amadou Jatta, head coach of Nema Youths FC has expressed happiness for winning the Sukuta Nawetan curtain raiser for his team. He also thanked people of Nema Youths for their trust and confidence.

Nema Youth FC was on Saturday crowned champions of the Sukuta Super Cup (Curtain Raiser) final after defeating Blackpool 11-10 in a marathon post-match penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time.

The Super Cup final which was graced by the Minister of Information Lamin Queen Jammeh; deputy speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Seedy Njie; deputy Governor of West Coast Region and the leader of Team Restore Confidence, Sadibou Kamaso amongst others was played at the Sukuta Demba-Du Mini Stadium.

"This is a very important success for us because there has not been any nawetan football for over two years. We have been preparing for the tournament since last year. We sent our players to some zones to play "Noran" football to keep their fitness," coach Jatta explained.

According to him, the move helped them prepare well for the Sukuta nawetan season. He praised his players for their performance shown in the final.

"I am very happy with the performance of my players as well as their commencement to the nawetan season in Sukuta after a two-year break."

Karamba Touray, head coach of Blackpool FC, said the battle could have been won by any team, adding that he was pleased with his boys' performance during the final.

"I am not disappointed with the result. Football is win, lose or draw. We believe that lucky was not on our side."

According to him, they would go back and prepare themselves better for the nawetan season proper.

"Sukuta is a footballing community and everyone is pleased after witnessing another nawetan season in the community."

As winners, Nema Youths FC were awarded a giant trophy and a cash prize of D15, 000, while runners-up, Blackpool FC received a consolation prize of D10, 000.