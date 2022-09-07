Senegal/Gambia: Gambia U-20 Team to Host Senegal in Wafu Zone a U-20 Tourney Today

6 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team will today, Tuesday 6th September 2022 host Senegal in their fourth and final Group B match of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament at the Stade Olympique at 6pm.

The young Scorpions and the Terranga Lions are both with 7 points each in three group matches after winning two matches and drawing one.

The duo are currently unbeaten in the on-going sub-regional football championship.

The Gambia and Senegal will fray to upset each other in their fourth and final group match to finish top-spot in Group B of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament.

It could be recalled that The Gambia defeated Senegal 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended 2-2 in a final played in Thies to lift the 2021 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament trophy.

The winner for the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament trophy will represent West Africa in the 2023 Africa U-20 Youth Championship to be hosted in Egypt.

